Warning: This story contains spoilers about the plot of Saint X season 1.

Finally getting answers. Saint X revealed who was responsible for Alison’s (West Duchovny) death — and offered an update on Clive’s (Josh Bonzie) relationship with Edwin (Jayden Elijah) — as the series wrapped up its run on Hulu.

Viewers saw Alison’s last hours, which included a trip to a local bar with Clive and Edwin, during the Wednesday, May 31, episode. The newcomer’s attempts to initiate a threesome were unsuccessful as Clive and Edwin came to terms with their own feelings for each other.

As a result, Alison returned to the resort where she had sex with past love interest tourist Tyler but continued to feel unfulfilled. Emily saw her sister shortly before she headed to a dangerous waterfall. In the middle of the liberating moment, Alison slipped and injured herself on a rock before falling to her death.

As Emily (Alycia Debnam-Carey) came to terms with the truth behind her sibling’s death, she chose to move away from New York. Clive, for his part, stopped running away from his past and returned to the Caribbean, where he reunited with Edwin. The duo reconnected after Clive found out that Edwin was battling lung cancer.

Bonzie, 31, who brought both the past and present versions of Clive to life, previously reflected on the Hulu show’s surprising plot twists.

“There’s a lot of twists and turns in the show — and you can only hope that [fans are] just down for the ride and down to go on this rollercoaster with us,” the actor exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “I just hope that they enjoy it and they have a good time with it. It’s entertaining because that’s what we’re all here for.”

Ahead of the finale, Bonzie addressed his hopes for Clive in the future.

“I hope [he is] somewhere happy and I hope he’s able to move on and finally let go and finally forgive himself [for] the situation and his past,” he added. “I just hope that that peace that he had never gotten in the series finally comes to him.”

The Politician alum also discussed how he related to Clive after playing him in the 10-episode arc. “What was similar with us is there’s a heartbeat that we both have where we just want to live and enjoy life and kind of take things as they come,” he shared with Us. “I think we differ in terms of how we deal with things. This is someone who has gone through an insane amount of trauma — which would change anyone. He shut down a little bit and closed himself off to the world, which was the challenge of that presented itself early on to me [and] I had fun playing around with [that].”

