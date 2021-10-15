Joey Gaydos Jr. (Zack Mooneyham)

Since his role as lead guitarist Zack in the 2003 picture, Gaydos has primarily stayed out of the public spotlight with the White-penned project listed as his sole acting credit on IMDB. He has continued to play the guitar, though, often posting clips via social media. He released a self-titled record in 2004 and later performed with the band Stereo Jane. The former child star was arrested by Florida police in March 2019 after claims of stealing guitars and an amp, according to an NBC News report at the time.