Wedding Bells in 2023! BiP's Serena Pitt: How I Knew Joe and I Would Last

On Brandon and Serene Comparisons

During the season 8 premiere of BiP, Jesse Palmer asked the group who the “next Joe and Serena” would be. Pitt cited Serene Russell and Brandon Jones and Teddi Wright and Andrew Spencer as early standouts.

“I don’t think there’ll be another Joe and Serena. I mean, just like we were different than every other couple, these couples are gonna form their own love stories and their own identity. I also don’t think what went down with us could maybe ever go down with anyone on this season,” she said, seemingly referring to filming with Amabile’s ex Kendall Long. “We had a unique story line. But I mean, some early standouts — Brandon and Serene, their first convo really did kind of remind me of Joe and my first convo where they were just so giggly, so nervous, but so smitten with each other right off the bat. And that just warmed my heart to see. And then Teddi and Andrew were on the first date. I know on my season, Abigail [Heringer] and Noah [Erb] were the first date of Paradise and they’re still together today doing great. So those are kind of the early standouts. But I would say Brandon and Serene’s conversation felt the most similar to mine and Joe’s first conversation.”