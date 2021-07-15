Friends IRL! The Best Behind-the-Scenes Snaps of the ‘Sex/Life’ Cast

Friends forever! The cast of Sex/Life might portray controversial characters onscreen, but off screen, they are a close-knit group.

Sarah Shahi, Adam Demos, Mike Vogel and Margaret Odette’s bond began while filming the Netflix drama in the fall of 2020 and has continued through press tours and beyond.

The show documents Billie’s (Shahi) sexy and scandalous life as she tries to maintain her marriage to Cooper (Vogel) while yearning for her wild sex life with ex-boyfriend Brad (Demos). She leans on best friend Sasha (Odette) as she walks the line of love, sex and having it all.

Off screen, the stars of the hit show have been soaking up the spotlight together and singing each other’s praises.

“You’re only as good as your scene partner and they are so phenomenal,” Shahi exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021 of her two love interests. “They made my job very easy and they’re both easy to look at.”

The L Word alum, who is dating Demos in real life, continued: “So, oftentimes, I would joke with my mom, I’d just say, ‘I’m going into work,’ and she’d be like, ‘That’s not work because you got to work with Mike and Adam. That’s not called work.’ … [As a group,] we instantly had chemistry.”

Vogel revealed that they filmed the project, which is based on BB Easton’s novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men, amid the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, which helped strengthen their bond as a crew.

“In a way, it was a bit of a blessing, because the four of us were the only people we could hang out with during that time — to stay separated from everyone else and stay healthy,” the Brave alum told Screen Rant the same month. “It creates this trust.”

Vogel noted that the steamy sex scenes between him and his fellow actors also began pretty quickly, which again brought them closer.

“Literally day two, we were into filming an intimate scene right off the bat. You’re doing so much of it over the course of the show that by the time we finished, everyone’s throwing our clothes at us,” he joked. “And we’re like, ‘No, no, we’re good.’ You see how those inhibitions come down over the course of filming something like this.”

Scroll down to see Sex/Life’s four leading actors sweetest behind-the-scenes moments: