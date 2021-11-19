Dating Again

Booth confirmed that he’s dated post-Bachelorette, but is “scarred” from having a pubic relationship. “Everybody wanted to know [about] my personal life and my relationship. And I don’t think that that was helpful in our relationship, so I will now keep everything under wraps,” he said. “I’ve dated and done all that stuff, for sure, but I’ve never wanted to be like, ‘Hey, guess who I’m with, look who I’m with,’ because all of a sudden that I put pressure on that and it’s also really not fair for that person.”