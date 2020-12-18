Fergie — The Black Eyed Peas

Fergie was a big part of The Black Eyed Peas before pursuing a solo career in 2006. She returned to the group in 2009, but the group took an indefinite hiatus in 2011. She did not return to the band when they reunited in 2018. Will.i.am told Billboard in 2020 that Fergie is “focusing on being a mom” to her son with estranged husband Josh Duhamel. “That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her, and she knows how to contact us for a retreat or a breakaway,” he said.