Robyn Breaks Down Over Christine and Kody Split

“Why weren’t these two talking it out?” Robyn wondered. “Stay on the couch. Fight for her.”

The Utah native, who shares Solomon, 11, and Ariella, 6, with Kody, revealed that there was a “heavy weight” between the rest of the wives now that their family is “getting messed with.” She added: “It’s so crazy to just sit there and just watch this big bomb going off in my family.”

Robyn also explained how the divorce was driving a wedge between her and Kody. “He’s struggling to trust everyone around him. You have marriages you have to maintain,” she said during a confessional. “He still has to fix them and figure them out and get over his anger. … Or he’s going to ruin every single one of them.”

The TV personality noted that she has “always wanted” Christine to “be happy” but the split was making all of their lives so much harder.

“I refuse to let whatever’s left just go to pieces,” Robyn told Meri. “Hell, if she wanted to stay here and build on the property and date, I would have no problem with that.” She later confessed: “I’ve never struggled with Kody in my marriage as bad as I am right now. I’m at a loss.”