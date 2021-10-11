Haviland Morris

Morris made her big-screen debut playing Jake’s girlfriend, Caroline. The same year she appeared in Reckless. The New Jersey native has since starred in Love or Money, A Shock to the System, Home Alone 3, Rick, Cherry Crush, Jack & Diane, Burning Blue and Better Off Single. Morris portrayed Claire Baxter on One Life to Live from 1999 to 2003. She later guest-starred on One Tree Hill, As the World Turns and Quarry. The actress is now a licensed real estate agent but popped up as a guest star on City on a Hill in 2019.

Morris shares two children, daughter Faith and son Henry, with husband Robert Score.