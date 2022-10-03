‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

“You look good wearing my future!” Some Kind of Wonderful is one of John Hughes‘ more underrated teen love stories — but for its fans, it’s a diamond in the rough.

Following the success of Pretty in Pink, Hughes released Some Kind of Wonderful in 1987. The story of artsy teen Keith (Eric Stoltz) trying to impress the popular girl Amanda Jones (Lea Thompson) launched successful careers for both stars.

“They don’t make those movies anymore,” Thompson told AV Club in February 2012. “I’m amazed at how many people love it. I’m also amazed at how many men really like it.”

What made the film different was the real love story between Keith and his tomboy, edgy, rocker BFF Watts (Mary Stuart Masterson). Throughout the movie — which unlike most of Hughes’ films was shot in Southern California and not Illinois — Watts helps Keith win over Amanda all while secretly pining for him.

Ultimately, Keith realizes his true soulmate in Watts and gives her the diamond earrings that he bought with all his college tuition for Amanda.

“It’s a lovely fable with a strong female presence, a bit of subtle gender bending, and an excellent soundtrack,” Stoltz told Entertainment Weekly in February 2019. “John Hughes took his teenagers very seriously. It’s not exploitative or crass — he respected and loved them.”

Masterson agreed, telling the outlet, “Nobody had ever really done that. The stakes are so high when you’re in high school — it’s not dumbed down. It’s honest and emotional and gave respect to that whole time of life.”

Off screen, there was another romance brewing between Thompson and director Howard Deutch, whom she later married in 1989. (When they filmed, however, Thompson was engaged to Dennis Quaid, but once they split, she and Deutch got together, and the rest is history.)

“I love the movie because I met my husband and I’ve been with him for a long time,” the Back to the Future star told EW. “And we have two kids, and it was a super important moment in my life.”

In February 2022, the film celebrated its 35th anniversary, a milestone which actress Maddie Corman documented with a throwback Instagram photo from set.

“35 years? Happy Birthday to #somekindofwonderful,” Corman, who played Keith’s middle sister, Laura, captioned the snap. “This is a photo taken on my 17th birthday.”

In the picture, Stoltz, Masterson and Corman have big smiles on their faces as they posed in between takes. “My real little brother and my pretend big brother and my Fairy god sister made the first birthday without my mom bearable,” the actress continued, seemingly referring to Stoltz and Masterson’s on-set demeanor.

