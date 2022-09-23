Craig and Austen’s Physical Fight Revealed

Earlier this season, Bravo teased a big fight between Craig and Austen and during Thursday’s episode fans finally saw what really went down. After returning home from their first dinner in St. Simons and drunk Craig wrestled with Austen outside their villa.

“Craig, stop. Don’t f—k with me. I’m serious man,” the North Carolina native yelled while Craig roughhoused with him and got him into a chokehold. “That was insane. What is wrong with you?”

Craig eventually let go and decided to go back to the boys’ shared residence while Austen went to hang out with Olivia, 30, in the main house. “Craig [is] just a bull in a f—king china shop,” Austen later said in a confessional interview.