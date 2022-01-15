Billie Eilish

“The week preparing for SNL is f—king nuts. It’s literally alien,” the “Bad Guy” songstress told Howard Stern during a December 2021 interview on his radio show. “I mean, I cried every single day of the week, no joke at all. I did actually love to act when I was a kid, but that’s not my world so I don’t know what the f—k I’m doing. I feel like I’m terrible, I feel like I suck. … I was just scared. It’s SNL. It’s these amazing, talented actors surrounding a table where somehow I’m the main course for this show I didn’t feel qualified for.”