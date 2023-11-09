After denying for years that she would ever get a tattoo, Kim Kardashian revealed she secretly got inked.
During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, November 9, Kim, 43, unveiled her tattoo to the cameras. “Something you don’t know about me,” she said before showing the inside of her lip. “It’s an infinity symbol.”
The reality star recalled caving to the pressure after her Saturday Night Live debut.
“When I hosted SNL — me and all my friends got matching tattoos. Everyone got them on their hands and I was like, ‘There’s not a shot I will get a tattoo,'” Kim recalled. “But I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.”
She concluded: “No one knows, no one sees it and I forget. But every once in a while I will be flossing my teeth and I will see something black.”
Kim previously explained why she had no interest in getting a tattoo. “Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?” she said on The Wendy Williams Show in 2009. Most of her siblings — except for Kourtney Kardashian — have gotten tattoos over the years.
Kim reached a career high after hosting SNL in October 2021. Her monologue in particular received plenty of praise because of how much Kim leaned into jokes about her personal life.
“I’m excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I’m so much more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt,” she joked during the episode. “Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons.”
The Hulu personality continued by digging at Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, adding, “But the one thing I’m really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger. Honestly, I’m not sure how you even become one. So I asked my mom’s boyfriend, Corey [Gamble].”
After her SNL debut, Kim briefly found love with Pete Davidson. The pair started dating shortly after working together on the show but called it quits in August 2022. Before their split, Pete, 29, got multiple pieces of tattoos dedicated to Kim including the phrase “my girl is a lawyer.”
The comedian has since been spotted with the ink appearing to be completely removed.
New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu every Thursday.
