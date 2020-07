Nicki Minaj

It’s no question that rapper Nicki Minaj has some serious assets — vocally and, ahem, physically — but who knew the “Anaconda” songstress had such comedic chops?! During her musical guest appearance on Dec. 6, 2014, Minaj blew audiences away with her spot-on impression of her friend and fellow diva Beyonce in a hip-hop themed nativity sketch.