Alexander Skarsgard

While his Northman costars got to keep swords and battle gear, the True Blood alum ended up with a bloody thong. “It wasn’t a choice, It was a gift,” he explained during an April 2022 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “That’s how much they valued my performance, my contribution to this movie.”

Skarsgard continued: “It’s the g-string that I wore. The end fight takes place on an erupting volcano and we’re naked. … So, that’s what I wore for a week, and my character’s quite wounded so he’s bleeding a lot profusely.”