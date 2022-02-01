Tom Holland

While the Spider-Man: No Way Home star ate spicy hot wings on First We Feast’s “Hot Ones,” he admitted that one of his Marvel costars gifted him a special memento from the set.

“My favorite souvenir was actually given to me, well actually to my little brother Paddy, when Black Panther was coming out,” Holland recalled in December 2021. “Robert Downey Jr. was making Doctor Doolittle in London and he was staying down the road from where I live. He invited us to a screening of Black Panther at his house. Paddy comes running into the room, and he’s holding the original Iron Man helmet, and Downey had given it to him as a gift. That’s a really special one for me because I was lucky enough to join the MCU but I joined it very late and that souvenir was from the original film.”