Movies

Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan and More Stars Who Have Played James Bond

By
Barry Nelson Stars Who Have Played James Bond
 Ff/AP/Shutterstock
8
8 / 8
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Barry Nelson

The American actor was the first to portray Bond in the 1954 TV adaptation of Casino Royale.

Back to top