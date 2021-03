Sean Connery

The Scottish actor was the first to play the noteworthy character on the big screen across five films: Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965) and You Only Live Twice (1967). Though he briefly stepped down from the role, he returned in 1971 for Diamonds Are Forever. His final Bond film was 1983’s Never Say Never Again.