Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ Cast’s Best Behind-the-Scenes Photos While Filming 5th and Final Season

Tina Rowden/Netflix

The Stranger Things cast has been showing fans how much fun they are having while filming the show’s final season.

Viewers were introduced to the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, when Stranger Things debuted in 2016. The series focuses on a fictional town where a series of supernatural events cause mystery and mayhem. After appearing on the show, the main cast including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery quickly became household names.

Creators Ross and Matt Duffer confirmed in February 2022 that season 5 would be the show’s last. Any information about the show’s dramatic conclusion has since been kept under wraps, and even newcomers such as Linda Hamilton didn’t spill any details.

“I don’t share, but I’m having a really good time,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2024. “I have friends now that will text me and go, ‘Where are you? Or you can’t say?’ But that’s out of respect and love for the Duffer brothers.”

Meanwhile, Brett Gelman, who has been with the show since season 1, has a different experience.

“I keep things very tight, very close to the vest. I don’t tell anyone I know anything,” Gelman explained to Us in July 2024, adding that his loved ones “know not to” ask him what happens on the show ahead of time. “And a lot of people in my personal life don’t want to know. They want to be surprised when it comes out. They don’t want it ruined.”

Keep scrolling for the rare behind-the-scenes glimpses that Stranger Things fans have gotten so far:

