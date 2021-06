Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester)

Jensen will appear on The Boys in 2021. He and wife Danneel are set to executive produce The Winchesters, a Supernatural prequel focused on Dean and Sam’s parents. The actor will also reprise his role as Dean by narrating the CW series.

Outside of acting, the Smallville alum co-owns Texas brewery Family Business Beer Company with his relatives.

Jensen has been married to Danneel since May 2010. They share daughter Justice and twins Arrow and Zeppelin.