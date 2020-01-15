Adam Klein, 28

Winner of Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X (2016)

Quickie update: “I moved to the Virgin Islands a few years ago. I host a show on the poker and lifestyle channel. I also do speaking engagements.”

I won because: “I made friends. People who come on this show say, ‘I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to win $1 million.’ But the people that vote you out are ultimately the people who decide who should represent the season.”

My $1 million splurge: “I’ve barely touched it. I don’t have any children but I do plan on it so I invested the money. College is expensive!”

Biggest competition: “If Jeremy Collins chooses to play with the same ‘Meat Shield’ strategy then there’s no room for someone like me.”

Secret strategy: “I need to shift the game earlier in terms of when you need to vote out the big threats.”

Why I’ll win again: “I’ll be wholly underestimated. People view me as someone they can beat. That’s what happened last time and look what happened.”