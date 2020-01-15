Exclusive

‘Survivor: Winners at War’ Contestants Reveal What’s Changed Since They Won, Biggest Threats and More

Danni Boatwright, 44

Winner of Survivor: Guatemala (2005)

Quickie update: “I got married not long after I won and traveled around working for ESPN. I stopped after I had my first son. My boys are 11 and 8 now. I have a sports apparel company and have licenses with several universities and some teams in Kansas.”

I won because  “Loyalty was a big part of my game. I made good connections and stayed loyal to my tribe. I was also good at challenges, which helped.”   

My $1 million splurge: “My dog had hip dysplasia so I took him down to Kansas State University and they gave him a new hip. It cost $10,000.”

Biggest competition: “Sophie is extremely intelligent. She was overlooked and someone to watch out for.”

Secret strategy: “I’m going to make some connections early. I’m anxious to meet Ben because he was in the military and my dad was in the military.”

Why I’ll win again: “I’m very personable so I know I can really, really, really, really, really relate to everyone out here. And I’m very physical and people aren’t going to notice that by looking at my skinny ass.”

