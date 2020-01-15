Parvati Shallow, 37

Winner of Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites (2008)

Quickie update: “After I won, I used my money to open a wellness center in Santa Monica, California. I taught and operated it for three years. I got out of that but I learned that I loved working with clients. So I continue to teach yoga and lead retreats and workshops. I’ve also started a life-coaching business. I got married to another Survivor player [John Fincher] and had a baby girl a year and a half ago.”

I won because: “I played with the cards that were dealt. You can’t go in with a preconceived notion of exactly what you’re going to do on Day 1. You need to go with the flow because the game shifts so much.”

My $1 million splurge: The wellness center was a huge investment. But I sold it because running a brick and mortar studio is not fun.”

Biggest competition: “Jeremy is one of the biggest threats here because he’s so likable and strong. Sarah is terrifying. Kim is so strategic. And Sandra doesn’t do anything that’s not calculated.”

Secret strategy: “I’m a mom now so I have a new way of bonding with all the people who are parents, especially the other mothers. What I’ve found is that the mom community comes out in full force for one another.”

Why I’ll win again: “I have a gift that allows people to drop their defenses and be open with me and I’m going to use it against them.”