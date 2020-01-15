Sophie Clarke, 30

Winner of Survivor: South Pacific (2011)

Quickie update: “After Survivor, I went to medical school for three years and realized I didn’t want to be a doctor. I worked for The Dr. Oz Show for a year. Then I finished medical school. Now I’m a health care management consultant and I travel a lot. I’ve had my heart broken but I’m about to get married.”

I won because: “I was able to identify pretty early on that I was playing with a lot of egos. I put my ego aside and let everybody else shine while I faded into the background. Then when the time was right, I struck.

My $1 million splurge: “I dipped into the mini-bar in my hotel immediately. I’d never done that before. But now I have a minibar habit. I also buy a lot of raspberries on the streets of New York City because they’re so expensive. Growing up, I lived in a house where we had raspberries three times a year.”

Biggest competition: “I’m worried about Denise and Michelle because I think people might underestimate them, and they know it. They have something to prove.”

Secret strategy: “Before, I was riding a tricycle. Now I’m on a motorcycle. I hope the growth I’ve had as a person over the past eight years will enable me to adapt and play a different kind of game.”

Why I’ll win again: “There are superheroes here. I’m coming in without much of a target but I think I’m a much bigger badass than people realize. That combination will help me.”