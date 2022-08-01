1. When Was She Last Seen on ‘RHOBH’?

After joining the franchise from 2010 to 2013, Taylor appeared as a guest on numerous episodes, last appearing on the show during season 6 in 2016. She made headlines ahead of season 2 airing when she announced she had filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Russell. The Bravo personality alleged verbal and physical abuse, detailing a horrific experience of having to undergo reconstructive surgery after an orbital fracture by Russell’s hand. He died by suicide in August 2011, one month after their separation was announced.

“I knew that I had to survive and make it through so that I could take care of [Kennedy],” Taylor shared with Us in June 2022 of the daughter she shared with Russell, who was born in 2006. “Kennedy was my first and foremost concern and I just day by day is all I can tell you. It was one disappointment after the other, as things were unfolding. I would just get calls from the attorneys and it was never anything positive.”