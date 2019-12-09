Eddie Murphy

“I am humbled and honored that the Hollywood Foreign Press has chosen to recognize Dolemite Is My Name and my performance in the film. This film was sixteen years in the making, and was a true labor of love for everyone involved in its’ creation,” the 58-year-old actor said in a statement. “I am beyond grateful that both audiences and critics have embraced it so enthusiastically, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart when I say that everyone who worked on the film shares in these nominations.”