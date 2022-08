September 13, 2009

Swift wasn’t the only one surprised by Kanye West‘s sudden appearance onstage at Radio City Music Hall. In a now-infamous moment at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, the rapper interrupted the young star’s acceptance speech for “Best Female Video” to argue that the award should have gone to Beyonce‘s “Single Ladies” clip. (The “Red” singer later wrote about the incident in the song “Innocent.”)