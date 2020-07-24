“August”

After Swift told fans that there’s a collection of three songs she refers to as “the teenage love triangle,” social media users began to speculate that “August” was from the perspective of a woman who had an affair with a man in a relationship.

“So much for summer love and saying ’us’ / ‘Cause you weren’t mine to lose,” she sings.

Swift told fans via YouTube: “These three songs explore a song triangle from all three people’s perspectives at different times in their lives.”

Many Twitter users believe that “August,” “Betty” and “Cardigan” are the three tracks Swift was referring to.