“August”
After Swift told fans that there’s a collection of three songs she refers to as “the teenage love triangle,” social media users began to speculate that “August” was from the perspective of a woman who had an affair with a man in a relationship.
“So much for summer love and saying ’us’ / ‘Cause you weren’t mine to lose,” she sings.
Swift told fans via YouTube: “These three songs explore a song triangle from all three people’s perspectives at different times in their lives.”
Many Twitter users believe that “August,” “Betty” and “Cardigan” are the three tracks Swift was referring to.
Back to top