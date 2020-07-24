“My Tears Ricochet”

Swift told fans that “My Tears Ricochet” was the first song she wrote for Folklore and she penned it solo. Some social media users believe she’s mourning her old self in the track.

“I didn’t have it in myself to go with grace / ‘Cause when I’d fight, you used to tell me I was brave,” the lyrics read. “And if I’m dead to you, why are you at the wake? / Cursing my name, wishing I stayed / Look at how my tears ricochet.”

Other fans pointed to a line in the liner notes that reads, “An embittered tormentor showing up at the funeral of his fallen object of obsession.”