Out of the Woods (2014)

Who: Harry Styles

Lyric: “Your necklace hanging from my neck / Two paper airplanes flying, flying.”

“I wrote that about a time in my life where I was in a relationship that just kind of… I was always kind of wondering, ‘Where do we stand? Where do we stand?'” Swift told Access Hollywood. “It’s the anxiety… that frantic anxiety of wondering if you’re on solid ground yet.”