Pics

Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney’s Relationship Timeline

By
1-Maci-Bookout-and-Taylor-McKinney-start-dating
 Courtesy of Maci Bookout McKinney/Instagram
14
1 / 14

2012

Maci and Taylor started seeing each other in 2012 following her split from childhood friend Kyle King.  

Back to top