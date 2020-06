Josh Meyers (Randy Pearson)

A year after appearing as a cast member on MADtv, Meyers was cast on That ‘70s Show as Randy Pearson — Donna’s boyfriend — after Grace’s departure. His character only appeared on the show’s eighth and final season for 21 episodes. Thereafter, Meyers would go on to appear in movies including College Road Trip and Brüno as well as shows such as The Awesomes and Red Oaks.