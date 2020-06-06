‘That ’70s Show’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart)

Kunis had one TV role before landing the part of Jackie on That ‘70s Show. A year into being on the comedy, she became Lacey Chabert’s replacement as the voice of Meg Griffin on Family Guy. Though she slowly made the transition into film over the course of the series, her biggest movie roles came after the show concluded. She’s starred in films such as Bad Moms, Friends with Benefits and Black Swan.

Kunis dated Macaulay Culkin for eight years before settling down with Kutcher.