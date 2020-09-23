What He’s Looking For

During his appearance on GMA, the model said he was looking for a “selfless, honest, caring, compassionate” woman and hopes “there’s a lot of diversity and I see every type of woman coming out of that limo.”

He also shared what his mom hopes for. “I think that the grandkid counter for my mom started when that announcement was made,” he said during The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever in June. “She wants a basketball team! I’ll have a minivan, that’s the max.”