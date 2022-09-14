Cancel OK

‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Part 1: Aven Admits His Regrets After Rachel Ends Relationship, Gabby Melts Down After Erich Just Wants to Date

'Bachelorette' Recap Erich Is Gabby's Only Suitor Remaining as Rachel Falls for Tino and Aven and Zach Calls Her Inauthentic
Aven’s Regrets

“I could have gone about communicating to you about where I was at a lot better,” he said, telling Rachel and Jesse that he had regrets. “Not being able to have the opportunity to speak to you before that day, obviously, is a big regret of mine. Again, just not taking enough time to realize what you wanted out of all of this. And what was important to you. It’s something I regret because I could have done a way better job at that. I regret that deeply.”

Rachel responded: “I think you can always go back on ‘What if.’ At the time, he was doing what was best for him. My feelings were always there. … We weren’t on the same page at the end of the day and there’s nothing besides that. You are perfect. It was hard. We can’t really look back.”

