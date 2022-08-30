Did Nate Keep His Daughter a Secret From His Ex?

“I went through a pretty traumatizing time when I went through a divorce and essentially the foundation that was built around my daughter — pretty much crumbled,” Nate said. “And the one thing that I protect most on this earth is my daughter, like, I would never bring her into a situation that I feel is dangerous, a situation that I feel is unstable. And so it just made me put a wall up protecting my daughter from the instability of my dating life.”

When Jesse added, “For clarity, too, we’re also talking about the fact that you were dating two women simultaneously,” he admitted he was wrong.

“I would say I’m deeply sorry for the way that I acted. I should’ve been more communicative, I should have been more clear in my intentions,” Nate said to his two former flames who came forward to Reality Steve earlier this month. “And I pray that you forgive the man that I was because I’m not that same person. … Every moment and emotion that I had with Gabby was real. We both felt it, we experienced it. You know in past relationships, I can’t always say that we had the commitment of, ‘We will be boyfriend and girlfriend,’ but with this, I committed to Gabby as her boyfriend, and I walked into it with that lens.”