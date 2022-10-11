Kaley and Johnny’s Breakup

“We just had very different interests in what I think we wanted from our experience of life. It’s not to say that I don’t like very nice things, but we just had different interests,” the Entourage alum shared. “But I adore the friends that we are. I think I might value my relationship with her more than any other previous relationship or relationship afterwards. Even for her to say, ‘A lot of these stories for this book have to do with Johnny, so let’s get him on our Zoom,’ … I mean, that’s awesome. We just have such a bond that I appreciate so much. And I think that’s part of our great friendship.”

From Cuoco’s perspective, “Johnny and I also ran out of things to talk about, because we’d be at work all day, and then we’d go back to one of our places together, and say, ‘So how was your day? Simon was funny today, right?’ And we’d laugh because we had no mystery.”

Still, the actress cherishes their time together just as much as Galecki does. “We were together for a long time. We really adored each other, and we were lucky because as our breakup was happening, there was no foul play, there was nothing bad about our relationship … it just ended. Yes, there was some hurt there for a bit, but it didn’t take us that long to go back to what we were before we were dating and be friends. … We’ve been so supportive of each other ever since. We adore each other.”