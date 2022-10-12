Johnny Galecki

“I was shocked. We were just blindsided that day,” the Roseanne alum, 47, said of the meeting where he found out he would no longer be playing Leonard. “And not necessarily shocked by Jim’s decision, but that he hadn’t had that conversation with his castmates first to prepare us. So yes, it could have been handled better. We’re a family; have a conversation. And I don’t even disagree with how Jim felt, because in many ways, I felt the same way. I just disagreed with how it was managed.”

Despite his feelings, however, Galecki admitted he didn’t think the show could move forward without Parsons. “None of us — the actors, writers — were comfortable with doing the show without one of us,” he explained. “And we absolutely would not continue on without Jim.”