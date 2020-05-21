‘The Breakfast Club’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Emilio Estevez

On the heels of his leading roles in 1983’s The Outsiders and The Breakfast Club, Estevez starred in 1985’s St. Elmo’s Fire, 1988’s Young Guns and 1992’s The Mighty Ducks. He has also directed a number of movies and TV shows, including 1986’s Wisdom and 2006’s Bobby. He directed his brother Charlie Sheen in 1990’s Men at Work and made a guest appearance on Charlie’s show Two and a Half Men in 2008.

Estevez was married to Paula Abdul from 1992 to 1994. He shares son Taylor and daughter Paloma with his ex-girlfriend Carey Salley.