Judd Nelson

Like Estevez and Sheedy, Nelson went on to star in St. Elmo’s Fire after finding fame as a member of the Brat Pack. He worked with Sheedy a third time in 1986’s Blue City before having a standout performance in 1987’s Billionaire Boys Club. Since the 2000s, Nelson has starred in a slew of hit TV shows such as CSI, Psych, Suddenly Susan and Empire.