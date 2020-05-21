‘The Breakfast Club’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Molly Ringwald

Ringwald, who starred in The Facts of Life prior to The Breakfast Club, is best known for her work with Hughes. She also starred in his movies Sixteen Candles and 1986’s Pretty in Pink. After taking a break from the spotlight, she had recurring roles in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Riverdale.

Ringwald was married to writer Valery Lameignère from 1999 to 2002. She then wed another writer, Panio Gianopoulos, in 2007, and they have three children: daughter Mathilda and twins Adele and Roman.