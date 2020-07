Paula Meronek

Fan favorite Paula was introduced during The Real World: Key West in 2006. She then appeared on The Duel, The Inferno 3, The Gauntlet III, The Island, The Duel II, Fresh Meat II, Cutthroat, Rivals, Battle of the Exes and Rivals II. She works as the Regional Officer Manager for the Power Home Remodeling Group. In 2014, she got married and as of 2020, they have three children.