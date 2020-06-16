A messy situation. Bayleigh Dayton and Dee Nguyen publicly butted heads throughout season 35 of The Challenge, but everything changed on June 8, when MTV announced that it was cutting all ties with the season 34 winner following her racially charged comments.

On Blackout Tuesday, a social media initiative where people posted a black square instead of photos in an effort to make room for black voices, Nguyen, 27, faced backlash when she continued to post photos of herself. “All you posted was a black square and went about your day and posting your lame a– thirst traps. People are dying,” one comment read. She then responded, “People die every f–king day. U don’t know me or what I do. I suggest you wake the f–k up and get off social media.”

She later tweeted, “Idk why some of you think I’m anti BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity.” She added the angel emoji.

Both messages were shared by the Big Brother alum on June 7. “THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I’m disgusted and disappointed. THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US,” Dayton, 27, wrote at the time. “Posting for clout about the death of black people? Shame on you @deenguyenMTV.”

Although she was fired the day after Dayton shared the messages, the former Miss Missouri said on the June 13 episode of the “Challenge Mania” podcast that she did not complain to producers about Nguyen.

“Never once did I send it to MTV or anything like that. I wasn’t really expecting for all of this to happen,” she shared. “But with the number of complaints that they received, they decided to make a decision that was best for them. I’m not, like, malicious. I’m not trying to rub it in. I just felt like enough was enough and we had to actually use our platforms for something positive.” Additionally, Dayton uploaded a new video to her YouTube channel to teach others how to help contribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.

On June 10, the Geordie Shore alum released an apology to her cast members and the crew for her comments.

“What was stated wasn’t meant to be hurtful or discriminatory in any matter. It was a knee jerk of a reaction and it’s certainly not the way that I feel nor what I meant,” she told Us in a statement. “I would love to take it back. But it is out there and to set to record straight. Racial intolerance is intolerable and unacceptable. Having had to deal with racism my entire life, ironically through all this, there is a warm feeling I have with the fact that humans are standing together to call out unacceptable comments and behaviors that in the past were rarely called on. Again, we are shown that you can be judged in a second on all social media platforms.”

