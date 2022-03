Right: The Surnames

Suitors on The Courtship are pointedly referred to by their last names, i.e. Mr. Saffa and Captain Kim rather than Peter and Danny. This goes for Ms. Rémy’s parents as well, who are known as “Mr. and Mrs. Rémy,” and her sister, who’s “Mrs. Baker.” This is historically accurate, as the suitors wouldn’t dare call Nicole by her first name if they didn’t know her well — and even they’d still use “Ms. Rémy” in public.