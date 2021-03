Princess Anne

The queen’s daughter admitted in the 2020 documentary Anne: The Princess Royal At 70 that she found season 1 episodes “quite interesting.” Anne also reacted to actress Erin Doherty’s comments that styling her hair for The Crown to play Anne took up to two hours.

“The actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did, and I’m thinking, ‘How could you possibly take that long?'” she said. “I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes.”