In disbelief! Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson and Josh O’Connor opened up about Prince Harry’s remarks about The Crown at the Golden Globes on Sunday, February 28.

The Netflix series won big in the drama category at Sunday’s show, with Corrin taking home the trophy for best actress, Anderson winning best supporting actress and O’Connor being named best actor. The Crown also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama.

Days before the awards show, Harry, 36, made headlines for acknowledging the scripted drama, which is loosely based on the British royal family.

“They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional,” the prince said on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, February 25. “But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate, of course not, but loosely it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

Harry also told James Corden that he’s “way more comfortable with The Crown” compared to how the British media covers his family, including wife Meghan Markle.

He explained: “[The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”

Season 1 of The Crown debuted on the streaming service in 2016. While the show started at the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, season 4 introduced the character of the late Princess Diana. Corrin thanked Prince William and Harry’s mother in her acceptance speech on Sunday.

“Most of all, thank you so much to Diana. You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I could ever imagine,” the actress said. “On behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you.”

Corrin also thanked O’Connor, who played Prince Charles.

“Thanks to my prince charming, Josh, I could not do it without you,” she said. “Thank you for my cast and crew being by my side. Thank you to my incredible team, as well, all of you. I don’t know where I would be without you and thank you to my agent, one of my best friends.”

While the nominees tuned in to the Golden Globes via Zoom, reporters caught up with the winners in a virtual press room. Scroll through to see what the cast of The Crown said about Harry’s remarks: