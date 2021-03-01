Royalty wins! The Crown star Emma Corrin paid tribute to the late Princess Diana during her Golden Globes 2021 acceptance speech on Sunday, February 28.

The British actress, 25, won Best Actress in a TV Series — Drama for her portrayal of Prince William and Prince Harry‘s mother in the Netflix drama, was shocked by the news, beating out her costar Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons 3 and 4.

“Most of all, thank you so much to Diana,” Corrin said during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. “You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I could ever imagine.”

The season 4 star continued: “On behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you.”

The Pennyworth actress also thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the “incredible honor” and her costar Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles, calling him her “Prince Charming,” saying, “I could not do it without you.”

She added: “Thank you for my cast and crew being by my side. Thank you to my incredible team, as well, all of you. I don’t know where I would be without you and thank you to my agent, one of my best friends.”

Corrin wasn’t the only star from the Netflix series to score a trophy on Sunday, with both Gillian Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher, and O’Conner, 30 also winning.

Anderson, 52, won Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Made for TV Movie, while O’Connor was awarded Best Actor in a TV Series — Drama.

During his speech, O’Connor revealed it was “quite a surprise” to hear his name called, before praising his scene partner, Corrin, who helped him depict the ups and downs of the relationship between the Prince of Wales and his late ex-wife.

“To Emma Corrin, best actress winner, you’re extraordinary, talented, funny and brilliant player of rock, paper, scissors,” he said. “I love you to bits. Thank you so much to everyone who makes The Crown what it is. I’ve had the time of my life making this show.”

He added: “Thank you to everyone at Netflix and all the producers and our brilliant writer and director, and our incredible cast. Every day working with you is a master class.”

The show also won the top honor of Best TV Series — Drama, beating out Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark and Ratched.