Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson and More Onscreen Royals React to Prince Harry’s Comments About ‘The Crown’

By
Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher The Crown Stars React to Prince Harry Watching the Netflix Series
Gillian Anderson

Anderson played Margaret Thatcher on season 4.

“I would say that Harry is fairly well-qualified to judge what is fact or fiction and it was pleasing to hear he understood what [creator] Peter [Morgan] is trying to do on The Crown,” she told Us Weekly and other reporters. “That he is telling a nuanced story of the challenges of putting duty and service before love and family and that he has certainly many, many years of experience with that. I think it was nice to be on the outside and also on the inside of a show that I care about hearing perhaps that subject addressed.”

