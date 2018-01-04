Golden Globes

This Golden Globe Ice Cube Will Take Your Viewing Party to the Next Level

By
Golden Globe statuettes during an unveiling by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cheers to the beginning of awards season! In honor of the 2018 Golden Globes, Us Weekly has the perfect cocktail recipe for your viewing party — and it includes a Golden Globe-inspired ice cube!

The “Rye on the Globe” cocktail recipe is a Liquor Lab twist on the rye and Fernet combination, using a small-batch Fernet from CH distillery instead. Liquor Lab, which is in SoHo, New York, is Manhattan’s first hands-on, interactive craft beer, wine, spirits and cocktail event space.

Check out the recipe and ingredients below!

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET, so you still have some time to practice getting this drink and the gorgeous globe of ice just right for your party!