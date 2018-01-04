Cheers to the beginning of awards season! In honor of the 2018 Golden Globes, Us Weekly has the perfect cocktail recipe for your viewing party — and it includes a Golden Globe-inspired ice cube!

The “Rye on the Globe” cocktail recipe is a Liquor Lab twist on the rye and Fernet combination, using a small-batch Fernet from CH distillery instead. Liquor Lab, which is in SoHo, New York, is Manhattan’s first hands-on, interactive craft beer, wine, spirits and cocktail event space.

Check out the recipe and ingredients below!

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET, so you still have some time to practice getting this drink and the gorgeous globe of ice just right for your party!