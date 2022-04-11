A Career Change?

While at lunch with her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, Kim claimed that West told her he was considering becoming her full-time stylist even after their split. “He says wants to quit everything and just dedicate his life to being my stylist,” she explained.

In a confessional interview, she added, “Kanye and I remain friends. Kanye’s always dressed me, he’s always styled me. In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be. … That’s always really been our thing, but there’s also a side of me that wants total independence too.”