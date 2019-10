Rottweiler

“My bark is just as big as my bite. I’m a total perfectionist and I’m going to work my tail off,” he said, adding that he was bitten by a rottweiler as a kid. He became famous “almost overnight” and “touched a pigskin under the Friday night lights.” He showed off a fantasy champion ring and wants to show that “it’s not over.”

Judges’ guesses: Russell Wilson, Brian Littrell, Nick Lachey, JC Chasez, Bruno Mars